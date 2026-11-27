"After lunch, we decided to put the ball in a good area. Our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, and we got three wickets," Akash said.

The fast bowler also felt the Hagley Oval surface could offer assistance for a longer period than the pitch in Wellington, where the initial green appearance did not translate into sustained help for the seamers.

Akash acknowledged that bowling became increasingly challenging as the ball got older, with the focus shifting from attacking to controlling the scoring rate and remaining in the contest.

"As the ball gets older, it becomes easier for the batsman and tougher for us. We can't attack too much because we have to control the runs. We have to stay in the game. That's important in Test cricket," he said.

"Last match, the wicket was pretty green. After that, it became so flat. A fast bowler wonders how that can happen when the wicket is so green. This wicket might be better for a fast bowler. It will be helpful for him for a longer period of time," he said.

Having spent nearly a month in New Zealand, Akash also felt the Indian bowlers had adapted to the conditions, particularly the need to pitch the ball fuller than they generally do at home.

"When we came in the beginning, we had a little problem that our length was a little behind. But we have been here for a long time, so we are used to the conditions. This time is sufficient for us to get used to it. So it's not that difficult to find the length," he said.