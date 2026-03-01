We did not take right decisions under pressure: Salman Ali Agha

Pakistan defeated co-hosts and already-ousted Sri Lanka by a narrow five-run margin in their last Super Eight stage match but that was not enough to book a place in the semifinals.

"If you see the entire tournament, we have under-performed. In the 20 over game, we played 18 overs very well, and the other team is allowed to lay two overs well. But, yes our last three overs execution was not good.

"We have done better bowling than this in the past. We are a better bowling unit. We were missing our execution," Agha said at the post-match press conference on Saturday night.

The skipper took full responsibility for the below-par performance.

"...we will take full responsibility. Why not? Because we were involved in selecting the team and we were responsible for the players. I will take responsibility and I'm sure the coach will also take," Agha said.