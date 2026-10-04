'We deserve this victory': Women's hockey captain Salima Tete on Asia Cup triumph

India defeated defending champions China 1-0 in the final in Japan to win the women's hockey gold at the Asian Games after 44 years, also securing qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"We deserve this victory. This time we had full confidence in our team and players that we would definitely win gold, although China was a very good team. Defending that one goal and winning gold for our country is a proud moment for us," Tete told PTI Videos.

Four members of the gold-winning team hail from Jharkhand. Tete, Beauty Dungdung and Deepika Soreng are from Simdega district, while Nikki Pradhan belongs to Khunti. They received a grand welcome at the Ranchi airport on arrival in the state.

Soreng said the team was delighted not only to win gold but also to secure an Olympic berth.

"We worked very hard to win gold at the Asian Games. We were preparing to achieve this remarkable win for a long time. We feel very proud. It was not easy for us to defend the one goal against a team like China, but we did it," she said.

Pradhan said the team had drawn confidence from its defensive performance against Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and was now focused on preparing for the next Games.

"We knew the team we played against was very good and, as we defended against the Australian team at the Tokyo Olympics, this time we defended the lead of one goal against China. Now we have qualified for the upcoming Olympics. We will prepare for that and remove our shortcomings," she said.