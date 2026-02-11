‘We are Pakistan, we do things differently,’ says skipper Agha on team’s ‘clinical’ win vs USA

Explaining the depth and versatility in the lineup, Agha said Pakistan’s options allowed them to respond to different match situations without compromising intent. He was pleased with the overall performance and reiterated that the side was far from complacent, highlighting areas that could still be sharpened as the tournament progresses.

“We have finishers who can go early if we don't get too many wickets at first. But if you get early wickets, we still have a batter who can go and obviously take the game to the deep and then allow the finishers to come and finish the game as well. Always room for improvement. We like to bowl well in Power-play. In patches, we were good, but we can be more clinical,” Agha concluded.