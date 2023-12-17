We are getting better with every game, asserts coach Coyle

CHENNAI: With Owen Coyle in the driver’s seat after the win against Bengaluru, fans are once again beaming with expectations for the team to come out on top when Chennaiyin FC takes on Punjab FC away from home on Monday.

Two successfully converted spot kicks by Rafael Crivellaro and Jordan Murray during the match against Bengaluru FC has helped the team get back to winning ways. The win marked Chennaiyin’s first victory after settling for just one point in three consecutive games over the last month.

“The victory against Bengaluru doesn’t count for nothing,” said head coach Owen Coyle at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

“We are in a good place now, and I’m sure even Punjab is aware of it, but we cannot write them off. It is certainly a game we can win, but to do that, we’d have to be good on the field on the given day,” said Coyle, discussing the upcoming game against Punjab FC.

Owen Coyle also emphasised the journey Chennaiyin has had over the last six months: “I’ve said this before, and I say it again now, things were always going to come together. The longer we work together as a team, the better we’ll become. Credit to the youngsters who stepped up when the time came calling,” said Coyle.

For Debjit Majumder between the sticks, it was a first clean sheet in a long time, and he wants to keep the momentum going.

Debjit’s contribution doesn’t just stop at blocking shots; he’s also the team’s vocal orchestrator on the field. His panoramic view of the field makes him the first to direct players, calling them back or urging them forward, being the guiding force behind their movements.

“The motivation inside the camp is high, and we are collectively working towards the aim of avoid conceding goals as much as possible,” said Debjit during the press conference.

Coyle also discussed how Jordan, Connor Shields, and others make up the first line of defence. They need to make the best use of their chances in front of goal, making it easier for players at the back to focus on their duties.

“At both ends of the field, we can get better, and that’s what we’re trying to do,” he added.

Fast forward to January, and the team will be competing in the Kalinga Super Cup. Owen Coyle assured that he will take his full-strength squad to the tournament.

“I’ll definitely take every available player. The Durand Cup came early, and we didn’t have a full squad. By the time the Super Cup comes, we’ll also have our injured players back. I’ll definitely field the best ones,” he said.

Coyle also added that Akash Sangwan has continued training with the group, but the match comes too soon for him. Rahim and Farukh are recovering and aren’t training with the team yet, but Connor Shields is training as normal and has recovered well from the cut he suffered after the match against FC Goa.