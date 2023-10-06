We are confident and raring to go, says Cummins

CHENNAI: Australian captain Pat Cummins who was recently announced the ambassador of Carrera eyewear brand was in attendance at a promotional event in the city on Thursday.



As Australia prepares for its opening match against India this Sunday, the Aussie captain expressed the team’s confidence, citing its recent victory in the third ODI against India, which featured a line-up closely resembling their strongest eleven. Cummins also mentioned Australia’s impressive track record in ODIs in India, contributing to its positive outlook ahead of the weekend’s fixture.

Australia’s World Cup campaign will rely heavily on a single specialist spinner in Adam Zampa, potentially resulting in the inclusion of Maxwell for a few overs. Cummins highlighted Maxwell’s versatility, his ability to make vital contributions with both bat and ball, turning matches in their favour. Maxwell’s recent form in warm-up games further solidified his importance to the team.

With the addition of Ravichandran Ashwin, India’s spin bowling squad has become truly formidable. When discussing how the Australians are planning to counter it, Cummins stated, “It begins with proper training. Our batsmen are well-acquainted with the bowlers here and practice a lot of spin. They have performed well in India previously,” he said.

Cummins also stressed the importance of key players like Mitchell Starc returning in time for the World Cup. Despite many Australian players participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and gaining familiarity with Indian conditions, Cummins acknowledged that India’s home advantage remains intact, driven by their passionate home crowd.

Cummins has captained Australia in just four ODIs. When asked whether the lack of experience in leading the team in this format puts him under pressure, he said, “We have a lot of experience in the side. I have been leaning heavily on the other guys, but I am really well-placed. You get a feel for what’s exactly going on out there. You bowl and also make decisions on who you bowl next and what different plans you have. So, that’s a benefit.”

Acknowledging the long schedule of the World Cup and the demanding nature of travel and adaptation to different cities, Cummins outlined the team’s strategy, emphasizing the importance of fitness. With nine first-round matches to contend with, the team plans to keep training sessions concise and incorporate rest days to ensure peak performance throughout the tournament.