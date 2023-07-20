We appeal for trial, don't want any favour," Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman

NEW DELHI: With the decision to allow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat to compete in the Asian Games 2023 without giving any trial, Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman, who competes in the 65 kg weight category, on Wednesday said that he appeals for trial instead of direct entry in the games.

The Wrestling Federation of India confirmed that wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will compete in the Asian Games 2023.

Wrestler Vishal Kaliraman while speaking to ANI said, "Even I play in the under 65kg category and for the Asian Games Bajrang Punia has been given direct entry without any trial. They have been staging a protest for a year now, while we have been practising. We appeal for a trial, we don't want any favour or benefit."

"At least a trial should be conducted otherwise we are ready to go the court. We will appeal before the court. We've been practising for 15 years."

Last year in the trials of the Commonwealth Games, Vishal lost to Bajrang Punia in the final bout. He is upset with the fact that Punia has been given direct entry to Asian Games 2023 without going through a trial.

Vishal Kaliraman said, 'All I want is that there should be a fair method of the trail. Bajrang should compete in the trial.'

He added, "If the matter is not solved then we will take the case to court, if needed we will protest as well."

"I have been wrestling for the last 15 years, what is it of any use if I am not being able to give a trial and other players are given a direct entry," said Vishal Kaliraman.

While concluding he said, "There are other wrestlers as well who bagged medals for India. Like Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia who got a medal in the Olympics, why Bajrang Punia is selected for the 65 kg weight category for Asian Games."

Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat along with other wrestlers had been on a protest in the national capital to press for the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

Delhi Police filed a chargesheet in connection with the FIR against Brij Bhushan on the complaint of sexual harassment by the protesting wrestlers. The chargesheet was filed under IPC sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1), Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.