WCL semifinal: Indian Champions refuse to play Pak keeping sentiments in mind

BIRMINGHAM: India has refused to play against arch-rival Pakistan in the semifinals of the World Championship of Legends here on Thursday, citing the nation’s stand against any bilateral sporting ties with the neighbouring country after the gruesome Pahalagam terror attack.

The Indian team which includes legends like Shikhar Dhawan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina among others have already expressed their unwillingness to play against Pakistan following the terror attack and the subsequent ‘Operation Sindoor’ launched by India.

India took a similar stand like it did in the group-stage match against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

In that game, several top former India cricketers had refused to play against Pakistan in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor.

India was set to play Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground.

EaseMyTrip, a top sponsor of the league, has already made its position clear on the Indo-Pak match.

“We applaud Team India @India_Champions for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends, you’ve made the nation proud. However, the upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game, Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” the travel-tech company’s co-founder Nishant Pitti wrote on his ‘X’ handle.

“@EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism. The people of India have spoken and we hear them. EaseMyTrip will not be associated with the India vs Pakistan match in WCL.

“Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first business later Always,” he added.