WC: Anushka calls Virat "storm chaser" over his great knock against NZ

DHARAMSHALA: Star batter Virat Kohli is leaving no stone unturned to help Team India continue its winning streak at the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

On Sunday, he won everyone's hearts with his match-winning knock against New Zealand at the picturesque Dharamshala.

Kohli scored 95 off 104 balls with eight fours and two sixes before Matt Henry accounted for his wicket.

After the match, Kohli's biggest cheerleader and actor Anushka Sharma took to social media and lauded his performance. She shared a video by ICC. The video is of Kohli getting caught as he tried to hit a six. She wrote, "Always proud of you (sic)."





In another post, she called Kohli a "storm chaser".











Kohli also received a shoutout from his sister Bhawna. Taking to Instagram Story, Bhawna dropped a picture of Kohli from the match and wrote, "Proudest."



Coming to the match, India put New Zealand to bat first. Men in Blue was off to a good start, reducing Kiwis to 19/2 in powerplay. But a partnership of 159 runs between Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra (75 in 87 balls, with six fours and a six) helped NZ come back in the game. However, India made a comeback in later stages, bundling out Kiwis for 273 runs in 50 overs.Shami (5/54) was the pick of the bowlers for India.

Kuldeep Yadav (2/73) was also fine with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took a wicket each.In chase of 274, India started off well with a 71-run opening stand between skipper Rohit Sharma (46 in 40 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shubman Gill (26 in 31 balls, with five fours).

India did lose Shreyas Iyer (33), KL Rahul (27) and Suryakumar Yadav, but Virat Kohli (95* in 104 balls, with eight fours and two sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (39* in 44 balls, three fours and a six) guided India to a four-wicket win with two overs to spare. India will next lock horns with England in Lucknow on October 29.