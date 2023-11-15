WC 2023: Sidharth, Kiara, John Abraham root for Team India at Wankhede

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, John Abraham, and Ranbir Kapoor are at the Wankhede Stadium, enjoying the ongoing ICC World Cup semifinal between India and New Zealand.

The four of them were caught on camera seated together at a jam-packed Wankhede.

Star batter Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma further added a dash of glamour to the festive ambiance at the Wankhede with her presence.

Earlier in the afternoon, India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first against the Kiwis in the high-stakes World Cup semifinal.

Rohit, as he has been doing through the league phase of the tournament, launched into the New Zealand attack in the powerplay overs, racing to 47 off 29 balls and finding boundaries and sixes at will.

Tim Southee’s slower ball deceived him and ended his stay on the pitch with Williamson taking a brilliant catch running backwards.

The India skipper said after winning the toss, “We are gonna bat first. Looks like a good pitch. Looks like on the slower side. Whatever we do, we need to do well. I think it was back in 2019 when we played the semis. NZ is one of the most consistent sides. Very important day. Constantly, talking about how important it is about turning up on that day. Same team.”

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tom Latham(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult. (ANI)