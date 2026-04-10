Watkins strikes twice for Aston Villa in 3-1 win at Bologna in Europa League quarterfinals

Ezri Konsa scored the opening goal of the quarterfinal first leg just before interval, heading home Youri Tielemans' curling corner kick.

Watkins doubled the lead early in the second half with a shot between the legs of goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

Jonathan Rowe reduced the deficit to one for host Bologna in the final minute before Watkins added his second in stoppage time.

Villa has reached the last eight in Europe for the third straight year and is fourth in the Premier League, on course to qualify for the Champions League next season.

The return legs take place next Thursday.