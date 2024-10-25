Washington Sundar’s fairytale return to Indian Test side

CHENNAI: It was three-and-a-half years ago that Washington Sundar last played a Test match for the country. When he got the opportunity to don the whites for the country again after more than 1,000 days, in the second Test against New Zealand in Pune, the first 13 overs were uneventful. But the next 61 were some for the record books, during which he got career-best figures of 7/59.

After notching up a spectacular performance against Delhi (152 runs and six wickets) in the Ranji Trophy, Washington was supposed to be with his fellow Tamil Nadu players. Instead, he got the India call up and has made sure he got the most out of it.

But this wasn’t the first time that he got picked into a side all of a sudden.

He wasn’t part of the 2017 IPL season either. But he replaced his fellow State player R Ashwin at the Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) when the senior off-spinner got injured. That year he emerged as a specialist powerplay spinner.

The Chennai-born player, known for his ability to bowl with the new ball in the limited overs format, got the opportunity to first represent the nation in the long format at Brisbane during the Australia tour (2021). His 62 not out in the second innings was a game changer, and Washington also took three wickets.

However, despite a solid start to his Test career, injury concerns have cast him aside from the squad.

He was part of the squad as a replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja earlier this year in the England Test series at home.

His recent reinvention as a top-order batter in the ongoing Ranji season would have surely played a part in his selection process. He slammed 152 runs against Delhi batting at No 3, his second ton in the first-class tournament.