Washington Sundar named captain of Tamil Nadu team

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Senior Selection committee named MS Washington Sundar as captain of the 15-member senior team that will take part in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament that is scheduled to begin on October 16.

Tamil Nadu will take on traditional rival Karnataka in its opening match on October 16.

MS Washington Sundar (capt), B Sai Sudharsan (vc), N Jagadeesan, Vijay Shankar, C Hari Nishaanth, M Shahrukh Khan, G Ajitesh, B Aparajith, R Sanjay Yadav, M Mohammed, R Sai Kishore, CV Varun, T Natarajan, Kuldeep Rampal Sen and Sandeep Warrier