BENGALURU: India have added all-rounder Washington Sundar for the second and third Tests against New Zealand in Pune and Mumbai.

The BCCI selection committee announced his inclusion on Sunday when the team suffered a defeat against the Black Caps after 36 years on Indian soil.

Sundar hasn't played a Test match since 2021 when he made his debut in the red-ball format. He played four Test matches for the country all in the same year.

However, he was part of the squad as a replacement for injured Ravindra Jadeja earlier this year in the England Test series at home.

Sundar's recent avatar as a top-order batter in the ongoing Ranji season would've surely played a part in his selection process.

He slammed 152 runs against Delhi batting at No 3 . It was his second ton in the first-class tournament.

With R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel in the squad, his inclusion understandably might be for batting.

The 25-year-old, in his four Test appearances, scored 265 runs and took six wickets. He was part of India's historic victory against Australia at the Gabba.

In that Test, he took his maiden wicket for the country of Australia's Steve Smith and added crucial 62 runs in the first innings.

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting next month, the Tamil Nadu player would be hoping to make his case during the selection process.

India will have selection dilemma after the first Test against New Zealand.

Shubman Gill, India's No 3, who missed the Bengaluru Test after complaining about stiff neck, was replaced by Sarfaraz Khan, who slammed his maiden ton.

However, Gill was seen practicing in the centre wicket after the match here in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant who got injured on his right knee, did bat in the second innings, but didn't keep for most of the match, which according to the Indian skipper was a "precautionary measure".