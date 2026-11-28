MI's last IPL trophy came in 2020 when Rohit led them to a fifth title.

Hardik Pandya replaced Rohit as captain ahead of 2024 season and the move did not work out.

"My honest thought initially was, I'm not prepared for this right now. I had to go back and think about it because a lot had happened," Rohit said in a video posted by MI, referring to his conversation with team owner Akash Ambani following the ninth place finish in IPL 2026.

"I'm not saying that this team needs me as a leader. But this team needs a direction right now. And whatever that direction is, if it is me, I'm more than happy to drive this team forward. I went home and thought about it. I understood what I can do and what I can't do. Whether I can captain this team again or not. And all of that.

"But then, after thinking about so many things, I realised that this is the team that you built. For 10 years, you captained this team. I think it's time you try and accept that challenge again."

Rohit has been appointed captain for next season till now. The World Cup winning skipper said the players need to enjoy their time on the field.

"Disappointment was not about qualification. Disappointment was that we were not playing well. The responsibilities that people had were not being fulfilled properly. Which again, you know, is a very natural thing to happen when you're losing, the momentum is not with you.

"The other teams are playing well. They're trying and capitalising more on you, putting more pressure on you. And we were not responding to that pressure. And that includes everyone. Not just one or two players. The entire MI was failing," he said.