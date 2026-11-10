Warner backs Khawaja''s Sandpapergate account, calls Cricket Australia probe ''rushed and botched''

For eight years, Cricket Australia, team management and other players have rejected claims that everyone was in on the plot to use sandpaper to scuff the ball to make it swing unconventionally through the air during a test against South Africa at Cape Town.

The South African TV host broadcaster filmed evidence of Bancroft using sandpaper on the ball during the match. The resulting scandal engulfed the series, generated global headlines and resulted in the harshest penalties ever imposed for ball tampering in international cricket.

Bancroft was suspended by Cricket Australia for nine months. Smith and Warner, then the captain and vice-captain of the test team, were suspended from all cricket for a year.

After making emotional apologies to the Australian public on returning home from South Africa, the three suspended players rarely spoke publicly of the investigation. Smith and Warner made successful returns to the Australian team in 2019. Smith is still in the test squad.

On Monday, Warner said the Cricket Australia investigation into the ball-tampering scandal in 2018 was “rushed and botched.”

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg on Tuesday ruled out reopening the investigation.

“We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again,” Greenberg told the SEN national sports radio network. “I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that.”