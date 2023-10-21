Warner all in praise for birthday boy Marsh after thunderous victory over Pakistan

BENGALURU: After a thundering victory over Pakistan, Australia are back on the winning track with 2 wins in 4 games in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup.



The Australian opening pair of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh recorded the highest opening partnership of 259 for Australia in the World Cup as both batters went on to smash a century, on Friday.

David Warner was awarded Player of the Match award for his phenomenal 163 off 124 deliveries and was generous in his praise for his opening partner, Mitchell Marsh, who celebrated his birthday with a brilliant century (121) and unleashed a devastating assault on Pakistan which gave them a perfect start in the innings.

"I was probably the opposite, David and Goliath. But he struck the ball so well and he was very, very unlucky to get out like that," Warner told reporters.

"He's in such a great frame of mind at the moment and we love when Mitch is in that zone. Today his tempo was very, very good. He executed very, very well and he was miffed to not keep going on today."

"He's the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone and he's always a character and that's what you need in teams and in these back up against the wall games," Warner added.

"It was awesome for him to come out today, on his birthday as well. He said to me today that he hasn't really scored any runs on his birthday so he's happy about that. I think tonight is (going to be) Indian tradition -- cake in the face!"

Warner has now scored hundreds in four consecutive ODIs against Pakistan with a Test triple-hundred against the same. However, Warner also praised the Pakistan pace attack stating ‘they are difficult to take on’.

"I'll probably even look at someone like Shaheen Shah and think, 'Oh, he probably has my measure a little bit', but he doesn't.

"They're the guys that you try and watch as hard as you can, left arm, swinging at about 140 Ks (km/hr). It can be a difficult task to try and take on."