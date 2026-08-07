Warm-Up Game: Indian bowlers make comeback after poor first session; SLC XI post 363/8

Since the match doesn't have first-class status -- each team will bat 90 overs on days one and two and 45 overs each on the final day.

However at the end of the first day, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, who didn't take the field due to an impact injury that he suffered during a training session, will have a lot to ponder.

If day's performance is an indicator, off-spinner Saransh Jain (0/54 in 11 overs) will find it difficult to be in contention with both Kuldeep (2/76 in 18 overs) and Manav Suthar (1/30 in 11 overs) doing well. Seasoned Ravindra Jadeja (2/64 in 15 overs) looked out of sync despite getting a couple of wickets.

Playing a red-ball game after five weeks, the pacers were understandably rusty while the spinners despite sharing bulk of the spoils didn't look menacing enough till Kuldeep found his mojo and asked a few probing questions.