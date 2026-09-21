War, Diplomacy and History: India meet Japan in Land of Rising Sun

They had sought help from the British merchant and Royal Navy sailors under the guise of a cricket match in which the fleet team played with "arms handy". The anticipated attack never took place but the match was duly completed, according to the archives of the Yokohoma Country and Athletic Club that was founded in 1868.

On September 22, 2026, when the Japanese national men's cricket team takes on India, the complete mismatch between the competing nations would be hidden under the veneer of diplomacy and commerce.

The match scheduled at Sano, 100 km from Tokyo, which is now deemed as "Japanese Cricket Capital", will be an experience of a lifetime for the 11 players, most of whom are second generation Japanese citizens of dual heritage.

Skipper Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and his brother Alester Kadowaki-Fleming have Australian lineage, so does Declan Suzuki-McComb.

Then there is Ibrahim Takahashi, an off-spinner, whose father is from Islamabad and had once taken the wicket of former Pakistan batter Muhammed Wasim in a club game.

Japan Cricket Association's total spending on all forms of cricket isn't more than USD two million annually while India's T20 skipper Shreyas Iyer's 2026 IPL salary stood at USD 3.15 million.

The difference couldn't be starker as Japan get their much-awaited moment under the sun with the hope that the game's impact extends well beyond the field of play in a country that loves baseball.