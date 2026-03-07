War and Games: With one eye on middle-east crisis, Santner ready to break a billion hearts

But in his own inimitable way, the New Zealand captain was ready to answer every question that came his way, including the Iran-US conflict that has effectively shut down the middle-east airspace and the obvious one, like Pat Cummins in 2023, he also wouldn't mind hearing the sound of crushing hearts.

How much of a relevance does winning a T20 World Cup final when human lives are on line due to West Asia crisis?

"It's a hard one to avoid or not see because it is, you know, everywhere and it's obviously a pretty tough situation. Obviously people at the World Cup have been affected as well," Santner said, not avoiding the sensitive question as some of his contemporary international captains would.

West Indies and England teams are still held up in Kolkata and Mumbai respectively due to shutdown of Dubai airspace and Santner can feel how anxious some of the fellow cricketers from opposition countries are.

He accepted that it is difficult to just focus on a sporting finale when people are unable to go back home but that's their present job in hand.

"Guys not being able to go home. I think for us, it's, you know, it's trying to just think about what it looks like tomorrow for the game. And then, yeah, it's obviously a challenge to put that out of your mind.

"But I guess for us, it's thinking on, you know, what does tomorrow look like for us against a very, very good Indian team."