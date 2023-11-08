Wanted to stay back, get some movement in legs: Maxwell after facing cramps during double-ton

MUMBAI: Following his match-winning double ton in the ICC Cricket World Cup match against Afghanistan, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that despite being offered a chance to go back to the pavilion he struggled with cramps and wanted to stay to get some movement in his legs.

The all-rounder also said that lack of exercise in heat "got a hold of him".

Maxwell played perhaps one of the best ODI knocks, helping Australia bounce back from 91/7 while chasing 292 to beat Afghanistan by seven wickets at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

"It was hot while fielding today, I have not done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that. It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," said Maxwell in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Zadran held one end steady while Rahmat Shah (30), skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (26), and Azmatullah Omarzai (22) made valuable contributions to take Afghanistan near the 230-run mark.

Then in the final few overs, Zadran accelerated while Rashid Khan (35* in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) played a cameo to take Afghanistan to 291/5 in 50 overs.

Josh Hazlewood (2/39) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell took a wicket each.

In the chase of 292, Australia was once in a spot of huge bother at 91/7, but then Glenn Maxwell joined forces with skipper Pat Cummins for a historic double-century stand.

Maxwell battled heat and cramps to smash Australia's first-ever ODI double century, ending at 201* in just 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Pat Cummins finished at 12*.

Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Azhmatullah Omarzai got two wickets each. Now with six wins in eight games and 12 points, Australia is in semis along with India and South Africa.

Afghanistan have a game to go against South Africa and a win there will keep their hopes of semis alive. Maxwell won the 'Player of the Match' award.