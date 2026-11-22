"One thing about me is whenever I take the field, be it fielding or batting, I want to have lots of fun, especially, you know, just being on the ground makes me happy. And just enjoying every day being out on the field," said Pant, who is not part of India's white-ball set up.

With India posting a record 720 for nine, Pant said it was a good wicket to bat on.

"But at the same time you have to enjoy that grind being on the field because every day you won't get a spicy wicket. You have to grind through, especially in Test cricket.

"So definitely being on the ground, the one thing we enjoy as a team is keep on talking about something, enjoying the little moments and having fun and putting our best effort on the field every day," said Pant, adding that India would back themselves to take the remaining eight wickets on day five.

Scoring his first hundred in New Zealand was special, said Pant.

"I think definitely it was a good one. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact," said Pant, who got to three figures with a six.

"See, mostly whenever I'm trying to get a hundred, I try to get it with a six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it," he added.