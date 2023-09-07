Wanda Diamond League comes to Belgium for penultimate round; Annu Rani will be in action

BRUSSELES: The 2023 Wanda Diamond League will host its penultimate event of the season here before heading to Eugene for the 2023 season Finals.

Multiple world and Olympic champions will be in action, along with Indian women’s javelin star Annu Rani.

Rani will be competing against the likes of Haruka Kitaguchi (Japan), Flor Denis Ruiz Hurtado (Colombia), and Victoria Hudson (Austria), among others.

Women’s 200m world champion Shericka Jackson (Jamaica) has already qualified for the Finals but will hope to claim two wins in Brussels in both the 100m and 200m races. Armand Duplantis (Sweden) will aim to win the men’s pole vault and break his own world record of 6.22m in a challenging field.

Other stalwarts such as Mary Moraa (Kenya, women’s 800m), Femke Bol (Netherlands, women’s 400m hurdles), and Jakob Ingebrigsten (Norway, men’s 1500m) will also be in action. In total, 13 champions, 17 silver medalists, and 10 bronze medalists from the recently concluded World Athletics Championships Budapest 23 will be competing in Brussels.

Fans can watch all the action on Friday, 11:30 PM onwards, live on JioCinema and Sports18 1 SD & HD.