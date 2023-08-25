Walmiki scores four for Railways against Central Secretariat

CHENNAI: The opening day of the 94th All India MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey tournament at Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium witnessed two intense matches that showcased the sport’s competitive spirit and talent.

In the first match, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu (HUT) faced off against Comptroller & Auditor General of India (CAG) in a closely contested bout. The match concluded with a 1-1 draw, with M Dhanush (HUT) and B Abharan Sudev (CAG) contributing to the scoreline. The second match featured Indian Railways taking on Central Secretariat, resulting in an impressive 9-1 victory for Indian Railways.

The winning team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and skill, with goal scorers including Pratap Lakra (2 goals), Yuvraj Walmiki (4 goals), Sheshe Gowda (1 goal), Deepak (1 goal), and Gursahibjith Singh (1 goal). Hassan Basha scored the lone goal for Central Secretariat.