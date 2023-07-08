Vyshak puts South on top with five-fer

BENGALURU: Pacer Vyshak Vijaykumar (5/76) engineered a middle-order collapse with a five-wicket haul as South Zone bundled North Zone out for 211 in its second essay on the third day of the Duleep Trophy semi-final contest here on Friday.

Set a victory target of 215, South knocked off 21 runs before the heavens opened up in the final session. Earlier in the day, North went from a relatively comfortable 146 for three to 171 for eight, courtesy of Vyshak’s burst with the old ball.

In the other last-four match, Cheteshwar Pujara compiled a hundred that was full of intent to push West Zone to 292 for nine in its second innings against Central Zone, and place his team firmly on the path to the final.

Riding on No.3 Pujara’s 133 off 278 balls (14 fours, 1 six), West, starting on its overnight score of 149 for three, swelled its lead to a commanding 384 on a rain-hit day which was forced into an early closure.

BRIEF SCORES: North Zone 198 & 211 in 56.4 overs (Prabhsimran 63, Vyshak 5/76, R Sai Kishore 3/28) vs South Zone 195 & 21/0 in 6.3 overs; West Zone 220 & 292/9 in 92 overs (C Pujara 133, Suryakumar 52, Saurabh 4/79, Saransh 3/56) vs Central Zone 128