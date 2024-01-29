Vritti wins third gold, Maharashtra crosses 100-medal mark

CHENNAI: Telangana swimmer Vritti Agarwal clinched her third gold medal in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 on a day table-toppers Maharashtra became the first contingent to cross the 100-medal mark in this edition of the Games.

At the SDAT Aquatics complex, Vritti, who had bagged the girls 200m and 800m freestyle titles on the opening day of the swimming competition on Saturday, clinched the 400m gold medal with a timing of 4:32.77 seconds. Meenakshi Menon of Karnataka (4:37.60s) and Maharashtra’s Aditi Hegde (4:39.58s) won the silver and bronze respectively.

Rajasthan’s Yug Chelani then added the boys 400m medley gold to his 200m freestyle gold with a timing of 4:38.40s with Andhra Pradesh’s Mongam Theerdu Samadev (4:40.66s) and West Bengal’s Saswata Roy (4:45.51s) bagging the silver and bronze.

At the Guru Nanak College shooting range, Maharashtra’s Isha Taksale added another gold medal to her tally with a dominant show in the final of the girls 10m Air Rifle event. The Panvel-resident, who had won the 10m Air Rifle mixed team gold, finished with a total of 253.8 points with Madhya Pradesh’s Gautami Bhanot (253 points) and Karnataka’s Anushka Thokur (231.2 pts) bagging the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Gold for TN in boys volleyball

Tamil Nadu boys team vanquished Haryana in the Volleyball final to secure gold in the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

The stadium was packed with fans cheering for the home side to win the game against the defending champions, the team which thrashed Tamil Nadu in the semi-final last year.

The first set entirely belonged to Tamil Nadu with the boys managing to have the upper hand throughout the set to finish (25-20). Haryana had a good start to the second set, leading the court with two straight points in the beginning and putting up a tough fight till the end. But the valiant Tamil Nadu boys won (25-23) after a fierce battle.

Haryana got the job done in the third set with 25-22 but Tamil Nadu staged a comeback in the fourth set 25-15 to win the gold medal.