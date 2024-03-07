Vivian turns 72: A look at key accomplishments, stats of West Indies legend

ODI career

Richards is one of those batters who revolutionised ODI cricket, hitting all the high-risk shots and aggressive runs when the world was still getting used to the shorter format. In 187 ODIs, he scored 6,721 runs at an average of 47.00, with 11 centuries and 45 fifties in 167 innings. His best score was 189* and his strike rate was 90.20. He is the fifth-highest run-getter for the Windies.