Vivek, Mathivanan star in Standard CC win

CHENNAI: R Vivek and M Mathivanan helped Standard CC earn a 133-run win over Fine Star CA in the first division of the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship.

Batting first, Standard CC scored 272 with R Vivek scoring 100 (115b, 8x4, 2x6). Fine Star’s left-arm spinner P Arjun Thapa took five for 66. In reply, Fine Star CA was restricted to 139 with Standard CC’s left-arm spinner Mathivanan taking five for 25.

In a third division match, Parthasarathy MCC beat Jaya Educational Group RC by 42 runs with right arm medium pacer V Ajay taking five for 25.

R Vivek

Brief scores: I Division: Standard CC 272 in 44.1 overs (M Vijay Kumar 75, R Vivek 100, D Prashanth Prabhu 34, P Arjun Thapa 5/66) bt Fine Star CA 139 in 26.1 overs (K Sriram 29, Akash Sumra 30, S Senthil Kumar 56, M Mathivanan 5/25)



II Division: Universal CC 173 in 29.3 overs (S Rajesh Kumar 28, V Vignesh 29, N Karthcik Kumar 36, K Harish 30, RI Sanjai Soorya 4/29) lost to Mugappair CC 175/6 in 21 overs (M Vishal 55, M Thiyagarajan 59*)

III Division: Parthasarathy MCC 167/5 in 30 overs (M Mohith Singh 54, P Prasanth 35, VS Abhinav 25*) bt Jaya Educational Group RC 125 in 26.4 overs (S Harish Babu 37, V Vedanth Kumar 25*, V Ajay 5/25, S Judian Behnur 3/30)