Vitor scores first goal to lead Barca to 1-0 win

BARCELONA: Barcelona’s 18-year-old Brazilian striker Vitor Roque came off the bench and scored with a header to snatch a 1-0 win against visitors Osasuna in LaLiga on Wednesday.

In their first game since manager Xavi Hernandez announced that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season, Barca once again struggled up-front but managed to find the winner in the 63rd minute when Roque netted from a Joao Cancelo cross one minute after coming on.

It was his first goal for the club since arriving from Brazil earlier this month after Barcelona signed him from Athletico Paranaense.

Barca moved third in the LaLiga standings on 47 points, eight behind leaders Girona and seven adrift of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and will play at Getafe on Thursday.

Late goal helps Atletico bag 3 points.

Memphis Depay’s last-gasp goal salvaged a 2-1 home win for Atletico Madrid against Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday which lifted Diego Simeone’s side back to third in the LaLiga standings.

They are eight behind leaders Girona and seven adrift of second-placed Real Madrid.

Defender Reinildo Mandava put Atletico ahead with a towering header from a Rodrigo Riquelme free kick in the 35th minute but a fine first-half strike from the edge of the box by Alvaro Garcia levelled the scores seven minutes later.

One minute into added time, Antoine Griezmann found Depay inside the six-yard box and the Dutch forward reacted quickly to secure victory for the hosts.