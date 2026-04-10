Vishvanath triumphs as India caps Asian Boxing campaign with five gold medals

ULAANBAATAR: India capped off a memorable Asian Boxing Championships campaign with Vishvanath Suresh clinching the medal gold in the men’s 50kg category here on Friday.
Vishvanath defeated Japan’s Daichi Iwai by a dominant 5-0 margin in the final. Sachin (60kg) added to the tally with a hard-fought silver medal, rounding off a strong showing for the men’s contingent.
India finished second on the table with five gold, one fewer than Kazakhstan, but claimed the most medals (16) overall.
The performance was headlined by a historic outing from the Indian women’s team, which topped the medal charts with 10 podium finishes, including four gold, two silver and four bronze, marking one of their finest showings at the continental level.
Vishvanath’s gold marks a significant milestone in his rapid rise through the ranks. Having emerged through the national circuit with consistent performances, he has quickly established himself on the international stage.
His campaign in Ulaanbaatar was particularly impressive, highlighted by his victory over a world number one en route to the final, underlining his temperament and ability to deliver against top opposition.
Speaking on the team’s performance, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) president Ajay Singh said, “This has been a remarkable campaign for Indian boxing and for our women who have topped the medal charts with four gold medals. Our men’s team was impressive again, especially young Vishva with his gold, whose performance shows the strength of our pipeline.
“What stands out is the depth of talent coming through. Despite changes from the previous World Championships, this team has shown tremendous character and promise while claiming titles against some of the continent’s toughest fighters. We are seeing a new wave of upcoming talent and multiple medal contenders stepping up on the big stage.”
Among the standout performers in women’s team, Minakshi Hooda (48kg), Preeti Pawar (54kg), Priya Ghanghas (60kg), and Arundhati Chaudhary (70kg) delivered gold medal-winning performances, showcasing dominance across categories.
The team also saw strong contributions from Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Alfiyan Pathan (80+kg), who secured silver medals, alongside four bronze medallists.