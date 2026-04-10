Vishvanath triumphs as India caps Asian Boxing campaign with five gold medals

Vishvanath defeated Japan’s Daichi Iwai by a dominant 5-0 margin in the final. Sachin (60kg) added to the tally with a hard-fought silver medal, rounding off a strong showing for the men’s contingent.

India finished second on the table with five gold, one fewer than Kazakhstan, but claimed the most medals (16) overall.

The performance was headlined by a historic outing from the Indian women’s team, which topped the medal charts with 10 podium finishes, including four gold, two silver and four bronze, marking one of their finest showings at the continental level.

Vishvanath’s gold marks a significant milestone in his rapid rise through the ranks. Having emerged through the national circuit with consistent performances, he has quickly established himself on the international stage.