Vishal Tate excels on debut as Haryana eases past U Mumba

PANCHKULA: Haryana Steelers continued its winning run at home as it dismantled U Mumba to clinch a 46-40 win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 match at the Tau Devilal indoor stadium in Panchkula on Saturday. Haryana Steelers’ Vishal Tate, making his PKL Debut, was the star of the game with 15 raid points while Naveen Kundu completed a High 5.

Haryana’s starting 7 featured plenty of fresh faces and they made the most of the opportunity as Ghanshyam Magar put the home side 6-4 ahead. Haryana needed only 6 minutes to bag the 1st ALL OUT, which was followed by a brilliant SUPER RAID from U Mumba’s Rohit Yadav.

U Mumba fought back and had Haryana on the cusp of an ALL OUT as it had just one man left on the mat, but Vishal turned around the complexion of the game. He came up with 2 incredible SUPER RAIDS to bring his side back into the game and U Mumba captain Guman Singh was tackled soon after as Haryana clinched an ALL OUT much against the run of play. With 5 minutes left, the home side led 26-13. Haryana had twice as many points as U Mumba at the break as the scoreline read 30-15.

U Mumba made a solid start to the 2nd half as Jai Bhagwan came off the bench to his team’s rescue. He ran through the Haryana’s defence and even had a multi-point raid to his name as U Mumba clinched an ALL OUT in the 23rd minute. It stepped it up a notch thereon and needed just 5 more minutes for another ALL OUT as it clawed its way back into the game. Jai got the better of Naveen Kundu and Mohit Nandal to inflict the ALL OUT as it trailed by just 3 points at 35-38. U Mumba scored 17 points, as compared to the Haryana’s 7, in the 20th-30th minute.