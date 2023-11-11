Virender Sehwag gives Pakistan a reality check, hits back at Hasan Raza

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag gave a reality check to the Pakistan cricket team and hit back at the recent allegations that they have made about the Men in Blue's performance in the World Cup.

Former Pakistan star cricketer Hasan Raza raised serious questions about Indian pacers producing exceptional performances against Sri Lanka and claimed ICC and BCCI are giving different balls to the Indian bowlers and an inspection should be conducted as the ball could have an extra layer or coating.

While speaking on Paksitan's media outlet ABN News Raza said, "The way Siraj and Shami are swinging the ball, the BCCI and ICC were giving them different balls in the second innings. I feel there is an extra layer and extra coating so I think an inspection should be conducted."

Sehwag who trolled Pakistan ahead of their final league stage match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with a post on Instagram which read, "Pakistan Zindabhaag ! Bas yahin tak tha jo tha. Hope you enjoyed the biryani and the hospitality. Have a safe flight back home. Bye Bye Pakistan," Sehwag wrote on Instagram."

On Saturday he gave the Men in Green a reality check comparing their performance in the ODI World Cup with India and lamenting them for the remarks that have been made by former Pakistan players as well as the PCB management.

"In the 21st century there have been 6 ODI world cups. In 6 attempts, only once in 2007 did we not qualify for the semi-finals and have qualified in 5 of the last 6 World cups. On the other hand, only once have Pakistan qualified for the semis in 6 attempts in 2011. And they come up with ridiculous allegations blaming ICC and BCCI of changing balls and pitches. Their Prime Minister mocks us when we lose to another team despite having beaten them. Upon reaching here, their player posts pictures of enjoying tea in Hyderabad with sarcasm to mock our soldier. The PCB chief on camera refers to our country as Dushman Mulk. And they expect love for their hate. And those preaching class, that is a two-way street. Jo Achha vyavhar kare uske saath hum bahut hi achhe, aur jo aisa vyavhar kare toh sahi mauke par soot samet lautana is my way. On-field bhi, off-field bhi," Sehwag wrote on X.

Hasan Raza's remarks are not the only controversial comments that have been made towards the Indian team. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee chairperson Zaka Ashraf stirred controversy before Inida's clash against Pakistan last month when we heard talking about players going to "dushman mulk" (enemy country) for tournaments, while he was addressing the media about PCB's new contracts for players.

His remark was allegedly targeted at India. Former Pakistan player Mohammad Hafeez has been critical of the performance of India's stalwart batter Virat Kohli.

While commending Stokes for producing an exceptional performance under pressure against India he took an indirect jibe at Kohli calling his ton in Kolkata against South Africa a "selfish approach" Hafeez posted on X, "Saviour of the ship @benstokes38 Good under pressure anchoring the innings where required with aggressive intent to get Maximum runs for the team to win at the end. Sheer example to differentiate Selfish vs Selfless approach."