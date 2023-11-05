"Virat's a legend of the game": India head coach Rahul Dravid

KOLKATA: Ahead of India's upcoming match against South Africa in the 37th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Eden Gardens, which will be played on Virat Kohli's birthday on Sunday, India head coach Rahul Dravid heaped praise on the ace Indian cricketer and said that he is a legend of the game, especially in the 50-over format.

Speaking to ICC, Dravid said that the way Kohli finishes games is applaudable. The former player and current head coach said that he has probably set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers.

"Virat's a legend of the game, especially this format of the game. I think all formats of the game, but particularly this one, I think his performance and the way he finishes games. The standard of his performance over the year has probably set a benchmark for his generation of cricketers," Dravid said.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also lauded Kohli and said that he has changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. The Indian spinner also said that Kohli has changed how one batsman needs to perceive and prepare for the game.

"He has changed the DNA of thinking around Indian cricket. How one batsman needs to perceive and prepare for the game," Ashwin said.

The youngster, Shubman Gill, said that Kohli's hunger and passion for the game are unparalleled. Gill added that he has not seen anyone as hungry as Virat Kohli.

"His hunger and passion for the game are unparalleled. I have not seen anyone as hungry as Virat Kohli," Gill said.

Currently, Kohli is in top form at the ongoing ODI World Cup. After playing seven matches, Kohli has scored 442 runs in the extravagant tournament. He slammed four fifties and one century at the ODI World Cup 2023. Against Bangladesh, Kohli scored 103 runs, which is his best score in the tournament.

Rohit Sharma's India stand at the top of the table in the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 14 points after winning all seven of their previous seven games.

The 'Men in Blue' are coming into this match after beating Sri Lanka by 302 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.