Virat, Rohit, other Indian players reveal their first look in new T20 World Cup jersey

MUMBAI: The Indian cricket stars on Wednesday revealed their first look in their new jersey for the ICC T20 World Cup which starts next month. The official handle of the Indian cricket team on Instagram, along with Adidas, the team's kit sponsor, revealed the official promo for the T20 WC to be held this year in West Indies and USA this year, starring seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and youngsters like Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill.

The T20 World Cup will start on June 1 and will be played in Venues in the USA and the Caribbean. The final will be held on June 29 in Barbados. India will begin their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 9, 2024, at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15, respectively.

India is placed in Group A of the tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. Their campaign begins on 5 June against Ireland at the newly-constructed Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York before they take on Pakistan in one of the most awaited matches of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.