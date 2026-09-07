Virat, Rohit have found our pitches to their liking in past, hopefully not this time: Santner

Kohli and Rohit, who now play only the 50-overs format, will be back in action when India tour New Zealand for five ODIs, five T20Is and two Tests in October-November this year.

"It is going to be a challenge. They are still very good players as we have seen for a long time; masters of the ODI game. They have taken a liking to some New Zealand pitches in the past. Hopefully, not this time around," Santner, who is leading Edinburgh Castle Rockers in the European T20 Premier League, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"It is going to be a great series, no doubt. It is all a lead-up for the World Cup next year in ODIs. Everyone is trying to figure out their best team; what that might look like for October next year with limited games."

Santner said the priority for his side would be to record a series win against India at home, given their ODI schedule ahead of the World Cup.

"We've got five (matches) against India, three against Sri Lanka at home and then it is World Cup prep in England (in September 2027), right before the World Cup," he said.