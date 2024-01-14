Virat Kohli's best knocks in T20Is ahead of his return to the format

122* against Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022

The wait for the 71st century, which lasted for almost three years, was finally over. With nothing to lose in a dead rubber Super Four stage game against Afghanistan,

Virat, the opener, let his arms loose and thrashed Afghanistan mercilessly on his way to 122* in 61 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes. India reached 212/2 and won the match easily.