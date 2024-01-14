Virat Kohli's best knocks in T20Is ahead of his return to the format

NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli makes his return to T20I cricket after more than an year in the second India-Afghanistan match in Indore today. Ahead of Kohli's return, let us look at his best T20I knocks.
82* vs Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2022
Perhaps the greatest T20I knock ever. With India at 31/4 with three of their premier batters gone, Virat handled a 160-run chase, forming a 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya. His sixes on Haris Rauf's fiery deliveries in the 19th over will stay etched in the minds of cricket lovers for ages. Virat scored 82* in 53 balls, with six fours and four sixes.
82* vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2016
Another carefully constructed masterclass in T20I batting in a must-win match. At 94/4 in 14 overs during a run-chase of 161, Kohli went berserk in death overs.
Needing 39 in 18 balls, Virat along with skipper Dhoni, smoked James Faulkner and Nathan Counter Nile for 19 and 16 runs, respectively, in next two overs, ending at 82* in 51 balls, with nine fours and two sixes. The match ended with five balls to spare.
122* against Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022
The wait for the 71st century, which lasted for almost three years, was finally over. With nothing to lose in a dead rubber Super Four stage game against Afghanistan,
Virat, the opener, let his arms loose and thrashed Afghanistan mercilessly on his way to 122* in 61 balls, with 12 fours and six sixes. India reached 212/2 and won the match easily.
49* against Pakistan, Asia Cup 2016
One of Virat's most underrated knocks in short format. After bundling out Pakistan for 83, India was in trouble at 8/3, with Mohammed Amir ripping through India's top order.
Virat scored a patient 49 in 51 balls with seven fours, playing a game unlike his attacking game, to win India a tense match by five wickets.
94* against West Indies, 1st T20I (December 2019)
During a tense 208-run chase, Virat was struggling to middle the ball, having made 25 in his first 22 balls.
From then on, after some sledging from WI bowlers, most notably Kserick Williams, Virat batted like a man possessed and rocketed to a match-winning 94* in 50 balls, with six fours and six sixes. He made his remaining 69 runs in just 28 balls.