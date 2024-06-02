Virat Kohli to Babar Azam: A look at top run-getters in T20Is

NEW DELHI: As the T20 World Cup 2024 is approaching players are in full form to comeback in their hard-hitting form. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and the USA from June 1 to 29. Before the start of the marquee tournament, here's a look at the top run-getters in T20Is

Virat Kohli India talisman batter Virat Kohli is the highest run scorer in the T20I cricket. He played 117 matches and 109 innings, in which he scored 4037 runs at a strike rate of 138.15





Babar Azam Pakistan skipper Babar Azam scored 4023 runs after appearing in 119 matches and 112 innings. He played at a strike rate of 130.15.





Rohit Sharma Rohit Sharma is the third-highest run scorer in the T20Is. The India skipper scored 3974 runs at a strike rate of 139.97 after appearing in 151 matches and 143 innings.





Paul Stirling Ireland batter Paul Stirling stands in the fourth place on the list. He scored 3589 runs at a strike rate of 135.43 after playing 142 matches and 141 innings.





Martin Guptill New Zealand cricketer Martin Guptill is the fifth-highest run scorer in the 20-over cricket. He scored 3531 runs at a strike rate of 135.70 after playing 122 matches and 118 innings.























