Virat Kohli completes 15,000 runs in ODI cricket

Kohli reached the landmark during the opening ODI between India and the West Indies here at the Greenfield International Stadium. He brought up his 15,000 runs with a majestic pull shot for a four off Alzarri Joseph towards midwicket, and celebrated with his arms aloft in air to acknowledge the crowd.

Kohli has been the second highest run-scorer in the ODI format ever since he went past former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara in October 2025, who scored 14,243 runs in 50-overs cricket and remains the third highest-ever scorer.