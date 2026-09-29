Virat Kohli: Lean, mean, still a run machine

But numbers alone don't explain why he belongs among the greats. It is perhaps what happens when the game changes, and you change with it. Michael Jordan did it. Lionel Messi did it. Sachin Tendulkar did it. And now, at 37, Kohli is doing it again.

After winning three consecutive championships, Jordan left the NBA. But when he returned, he ensured the NBA had not left him, winning three consecutive titles (1996-1998), elevating him to the pantheon of greatness.

It wasn’t Hamilton’s seven titles that made him great; it was his ability to keep pushing boundaries and sustaining success that made him a modern-day F1 great. Sachin Tendulkar’s first peak already makes an argument for greatness, but the fact that he braved the tennis elbow, with a second peak that culminated in a World Cup win, puts him one step above the others.

Messi had achieved what he wanted sans the World Cup, and at 35, it seemed that one would slip away from him; the Argentine put on a dazzling show, leading La Albiceleste to its third World Cup win. Now that brings us to Kohli.

15,000 ODI runs, 55 hundreds, the 37-year-old is the face of modern-day cricket. But that doesn’t make him great; what makes him one is how he consciously transformed his game to meet the changing demands of white-ball cricket.