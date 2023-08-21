Virat Kohli is man for big stage: Former WI cricketer Ian Bishop

NEW DELHI: Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop believes that star Indian batter Virat Kohli is a big match player and will play a crucial role for India in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023 starting October 5.

“He is a man for the big stage and has a sense of the occasion as we all know. He was one of the people who stood up for India in Australia and will want to score a lot of runs in India in home conditions. And I hope he will do that because, like I said, he is a master of the occasion and a fantastic player in white ball cricket, especially the 50-over format,” Bishop said in ‘Backstage With Boria’ on RevSportz in World Cup special series.

The former West Indies pacer is a renowned commentator. Considered an astute observer, Bishop said there is a certain novelty around India versus Pakistan contest because the two teams don’t play each other often.

“Fans want to see such contests and the fact that the two teams don’t play each other often has built a certain novelty around this encounter. That’s what explains the hype around it,” he said.

Calling Rohit Sharma a very good batter, Bishop feels the next few months will define his legacy as a leader and captain.

“Rohit Sharma is a great batter. He has always been a great batter in the white ball formats, especially the 50-over format, and now he is doing so in red-ball cricket as well. But as a leader, he will know that India with all its resources, cricketing resources, and economic resources, will need him to win an ICC trophy for the first time since the Champions Trophy win in England in 2013. In fact, I will say that the next few months will define his legacy as leader. If Rohit Sharma can utilise his resources well and go on to win India the world cup, that’s what will define his leadership.”

India has not won any ICC tournament since 2013 and Bishop gave his reasons.

“When you mention the WTC finals, you need to think if you had the best people available for these occasions. Also, with the WTC final in England in June, was the Indian team the best prepared. When India played New Zealand, they were already in the country and better prepared. New Zealand was playing a Test series in England if you remember. Australia was there in England for longer this time around and was better prepared. If you have the WTC in the UK where you need to better acclimatise, you will need more time to prepare better and give yourselves the best chance,” he said.

“When it comes to the white ball format, I think India needs a bit of tweaking. They need more dynamism, and more aggressive leadership, also the absence of Jasprit Bumrah for such a long period of time has hurt India a lot. I hope for India Jasprit Bumrah is fit and firing when this sort of championship comes around again. For any team that has to win a championship like this it has to have depth in fast bowling. At least I think so. Without Bumrah it was an issue for India,” he added.

Bishop said he is waiting to see Bumrah back in full flow.

“More than anyone I am waiting to see Jasprit Bumrah back and in full flow for India. Again I am telling you this, any team which has to win an ICC tournament has to have a great repertoire of fast bowlers. As a former fast bowler myself I can say the world cannot survive without fast bowlers.” Bishop feels India has a great chance of winning the World Cup because of their better knowledge of conditions.

“I am saying knowledge of the conditions gives you a significant advantage. I am not guaranteeing anything but I am indeed saying that such knowledge is an advantage. While you still have to do the leg work, knowing the conditions will give India an edge going into the World Cup,” he concluded.