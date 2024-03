Virat Kohli arrvies in Bengaluru, joins RCB camp ahead of the IPL 2024

BENGALURU: Royal Challengers Bangalore's renowned star Virat Kohli arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and RCB's Unbox event.

India and RCB's stalwart batter Kohli has been with the franchise since the inception of the IPL and has led the team from the front for nine years.

RCB took to Instagram to announce the arrival of Kohli and captioned it, "Too much happening too quickly and we're not slowing down. Is he here?"

On Sunday night, he was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he had to catch a flight to Bangalore to join his team for the upcoming match of IPL 2024. He was seen donning his cool white T-shirt, which featured a huge illustration of a cute cartoon character and had the word 'Dad' written on it.

Kohli who missed India's 4-1 Test series triumph over England was recently blessed with a baby boy, Akaay. In 237 appearances for RCB in the IPL, Kohli has amassed 7,263 runs at an average of 37.2 and a strike rate of 130.0 and is the leading run-scorer in the history of the competition.

His best score of 113 came against Punjab Kings in 2016 which propelled RCB to a massive score of 211/3. Kohli is yet to lift an IPL trophy with RCB in the past 16 seasons and he will be looking to secure the maiden title in the upcoming edition.

RCB strengthened their squad in the IPL 2024 auction by acquiring the services of foreign and Indian talent which includes Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh and Saurav Chauhan.

RCB will kick off their campaign in the season opener clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB IPL 2024 squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Cameron Green, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.