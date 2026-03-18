Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of RCB: AB de Villiers

RCB will kick off their IPL 2026 campaign on March 28, hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore in the curtain raiser. After last year’s triumphant season, expectations are high for Kohli and the franchise as they aim to defend their title.

“Virat definitely is still the heartbeat of the franchise. Not only through his performances and the consistency he has achieved with the bat over the years, but also through his presence and the energy he brings to the squad. The way he conducts himself on and off the field, always fighting for the team, stands out. He brings that energy and makes the youngsters believe that they can ultimately go on and win the trophy, which RCB did last year,” de Villiers told JioHotstar.