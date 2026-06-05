Viral New Zealand soccer star meets Argentine social media influencer who boosted following to 5M

Scarsini watched Payne's New Zealand squad — known as the All Whites — lose 4-0 to Haiti in a friendly in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday night. The next morning, the social media influencer met Payne at the team hotel in Boca Raton.

“My friend!” Scarsini shouted as he walked through a door and saw Payne. “How are you?”

“I'm good, bro, yourself?” asked a smiling Payne as he gave him a big hug. “Lovely to meet you.”

Payne also said, “Cómo estás?” — Spanish for “How are you?” — and then jokingly told Scarsini that's basically the extent of his Spanish vocabulary.

Payne thanked Scarsini “for everything” and described the entire experience as “very crazy.”