Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Tamil Nadu misses out on semis berth

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy after rain played spoilsport during its match against Mumbai at Sanosara Cricket Ground ‘B’ in Rajkot on Monday.

Overnight rain had reduced the contest to 25 overs a side. TN won the toss and opted to field with Mumbai going on to score 192 for seven. Awais Khan scored 50 (54b, 3x4, 2x6), while skipper Prateek Yadav top-scored with 81 (57b, 8x4, 3x6). Medium pacer RD Pranav Ragavendra took three wickets for 22. In reply, TN scored 102 for four in 14.3 overs when rain stopped play.

Brief scores: Mumbai 192/7 in 25 overs (Awais Khan 50, Prateek Yadav 81, RD Pranav Ragavendra 3/22) vs Tamil Nadu 102/4 in 14.3 overs (LR Nawin 39, RK Jayanth 25 not out, Naman Pushpak 2/36). Result: No Result. Mumbai has qualified for SF by virtue of securing 20 points in league phase as against Tamil Nadu 16 points)