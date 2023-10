Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Tamil Nadu bows out of quarters

CHENNAI: Uttar Pradesh earned a convincing five-wicket win over Tamil Nadu in the quarter-finals of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Indore on Thursday. Asked to bat first, Tamil Nadu scored 290 for eight with KTA Madhava Prasad and C Andre Siddarth scoring an identical 53. In reply, UP reached the target with more than five overs remaining with Yashu Pradhan top-scoring with 140 (80b, 18x4, 7x6). UP captain Md. Amaan contributed 46 and he put on 94 runs for the third wicket in 50 balls.

Tamil Nadu 290/8 in 50 overs (KTA Madhava Prasad 53, S Mohamed Ali 44, Abhinav Kannan 54, C Andre Siddarth 53, Amit Verma 3/59) lost to Uttar Pradesh 292/5 in 44.3 overs (Yashu Pradhan 140, Mohd. Amaan 46)