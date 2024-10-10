Vinoo Mankad Trophy: Tamil Nadu beats J&K

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu defeated Jammu and Kashmir by 85 runs via VJD method in the fourth round of Group E of the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in Jaipur on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, TN scored 231 with RK Jayanth top-scoring with 60 (64b, 6x4, 2x6), while R Pravin chipped in with 45. In reply, J&K was bowled out for 110 with left-arm spinner Thasish Kannan (3/23) and off-spinner R Pravin (3/31) sharing six wickets between them. There was a rain interruption in J&K innings at 22/3 in 5.4 overs. Upon resumption the revised target for J&K was 196 runs in 35 overs.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 231 in 49.3 overs (RK Jayanth 60, R Pravin 45, Abdul Basit Lone 3/30) bt J&K 110 in 27.5 overs (Thasish Kannan 3/23, R Pravin 3/31)