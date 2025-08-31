Vinicius inspires Madrid comeback win over Mallorca

BARCELONA: Vinicius Junior and Arda Guler scored back-to-back goals to help Real Madrid rally for a 2-1 win over Mallorca and make it three wins in as many games in the Spanish league.

Xabi Alonso's team saw three newcomers make key plays in the victory at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Mallorca struck first when Vedat Muriqi muscled Dean Huijsen out of the way to reach a corner kick by Pablo Torre, redirecting the cross with the back of his shoulder past Thibaut Courtois in the 18th minute.

The 20-year-old Huijsen played a part in levelling in the 37th. The new Madrid central defender headed a cross from a set piece across the goalmouth for Guler to smash home.

Vinicius only needed another minute to put Madrid in front after Mallorca lost the ball in midfield. The Brazil forward had room to romp forward before cutting back to his left foot and firing in his second goal of the campaign.

Mallorca pressed for the equaliser in an open second half. Midfielder Sergi Darder came close to delivering a ball for a teammate in front of the goal, only for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who joined Madrid in June, to slide in and disrupt his pass.

Madrid's new left back Alvaro Carreras then did well to turn toward the goal and stretch his leg to block a blistering, goal-bound strike by Samu Costa.

Kylian Mbappe, who had scored three goals in the first two rounds, had two goals waived off for offside.