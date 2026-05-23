Vinesh Phogat to participate in Asian Games selection trials: Delhi HC

A bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia ordered that the selection trials, to be held on May 30-31, shall be video-recorded by the WFI and an independent observer from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) each shall also remain present.

"The appellant shall be permitted to participate in the selection trials for the Asian Games, 2026, which are scheduled for 30.05.2026 and 31.05.2026," the court said in its order passed on May 22 and uploaded on its website on Saturday.