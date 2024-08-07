Vinesh does the unthinkable

CHENNAI: Vinesh Phogat advanced to the finals of the 50kg wrestling event at the Paris Olympics, securing three victories, including a remarkable upset over the reigning Olympic champion and four-time world champion.

She first defeated Yui Susaki with a score of 3-2, then showcased her mettle in the quarter-final against Ukraine’s Oksana Livach, winning 7-5 through an impressive offensive display. Vinesh controlled much of the quarter-final with her effective takedowns, demonstrating superior technique for most of the match. Although she had opportunities to finish the match earlier, Oksana managed to stay in contention, turning aggressive in the final moments. However, Vinesh secured four points in the last 20 seconds to clinch a big victory.

Vinesh entered the match with a determined intention of going all the way; after everything she’s been through over the past year, it was time to prove herself. Over the next six minutes, she executed her strategy flawlessly. Vinesh adeptly countered Susaki’s attempts, escaping a takedown and a cross arm-lock. Although she received a passivity penalty, it didn’t deter her. By the three-minute mark, Susaki had a slight lead, but it wasn’t enough to worry Vinesh.

In the second period, Vinesh continued to evade Susaki's moves, again conceding a passivity point while sticking to her plan and waiting for the right moment. With just seven seconds remaining on the clock, Vinesh got the entire country rejoicing with her move, where she reversed Susaki and took her down. The referee signaled for two points, but Vinesh needed to maintain her grip to prevent a counterattack. The final five seconds dragged on as her coach, Woller Alkos, urged her to hold her position while Susaki fought to escape. Vinesh held firm.

When the buzzer finally sounded, she erupted in celebration, slamming the mat and collapsing onto her back, overwhelmed with joy after defeating Susaki. Despite a challenge from Susaki, the judges confirmed the decision and awarded Vinesh an additional point. Later on Tuesday, she went on to defeat Cuba's Yusneylys Guzmán to become India's first woman wrestler to reach the final round.

It hasn't been the easiest of rides for Vinesh

January 2023: Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, and other prominent wrestlers gathered at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi to protest against then-WFI president Brij Bhushan Singh. Vinesh and her fellow wrestlers accused Brij Bhushan of sexual abuse and issuing death threats.

April 2023: Vinesh was set to travel to Sweden to train ahead of the Hangzhou Asian Games but chose to stay back in India as the protests against Brij Bhushan continued after the Sports Ministry’s failed assurances and the police’s refusal to file an FIR based on the wrestlers' complaints.

May 2023: Vinesh joined other wrestlers as they marched toward the New Parliament building on the day of its inauguration. Delhi Police detained them, dragging them through the streets, and an FIR was filed against them for disrupting the peace. The wrestlers planned to head to Haridwar on May 30 to immerse their medals in the Ganga River to express their indignation on the matter.

June 2023: A chargesheet was filed against Brij Bhushan regarding complaints of sexual harassment, assault, and stalking. Vinesh and the others called off their protests on the streets after 40 days.

August 2023: Vinesh announced she would miss the Asian Games due to a knee injury she sustained during training. She would undergo knee surgery, marking her second operation since the 2016 Olympics.

December 2023: Vinesh returned to training after her surgery. The results of the new WFI election announced Sanjay Singh, an aide of Brij Bhushan, as the president. Sakshi Malik announced her retirement shortly thereafter, and Vinesh and Bajrang returned their Khel Ratna and Arjuna Awards to the government.

February 2024: Vinesh participated in the national championship at Jaipur and won gold in the 55-kg division.

March 2024: Trials were held to finalise who would wrestle for the Olympic quotas at the Asian and World qualifiers. Vinesh competed in the 50-kg category and won the trials.

April 2024: Vinesh successfully secured a quota for the Paris Olympics by defeating Laura Ganikyzy in the semi-finals of the Asian Qualifiers in Bishkek.

August 2024: Vinesh defeated reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki in the 50-kg bout at the Paris Olympics, becoming the first wrestler to defeat the Japanese competitor in an international bout.