Vinesh accuses WFI of creating hurdle in her comeback, federation responds

Last December, Vinesh, who announced her retirement hours after her disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024, reversed her decision to retire and is eyeing a comeback after nearly 20 months.

The Senior Open Ranking Tournament is scheduled to take place from May 10 to 12 at the Nandininagar Mahavidyalaya in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, and the last day of registration is set for April 30, but Vinesh alleged that she has not been able to register for the competition, as the WFI portal said the registrations are closed and WFI administrative staff are unresponsive to her calls.

"I am hoping to make a comeback at the National Open Ranking Tournament. The registration for it was open till April 30. However, when I tried to register, the portal said it's now closed. I have been trying to contact the administrative staff of the federation, but they haven’t responded to my calls,” Vinesh was quoted as saying in The Indian Express.

Earlier in February, Vinesh hit out at the Haryana Wrestling Association for what she calls "unfair" selection criteria for the Federation Cup 2026.